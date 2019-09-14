ED raids multiple locations in disproportionate assets case involving former IRS officer

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday stated that it had raided six locations in connection in a disproportionate assets case involving former Indian Revenue Services officer Neeraj Singh.

"Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at 6 locations, 2 each at Kolkata, Mumbai and Patna in connection with an investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Neeraj Singh, IRS and others," read a press release by ED.



Searches conducted at various locations resulted in the seizure of various property documents, several bank accounts and investment documents, the agency stated.

The agency had initiated its investigation after an FIR was registered by Kolkata Police against Neeraj Singh and others for an accumulation of huge wealth in the name of his associates by giving undue favours by misusing his official position.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

