ED raids premises of MLA Hitendra Thakur owned Viva group

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted searches on premises of Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur owned Viva group, in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank and the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC) Bank scam case, officials said.



The officials have discovered a money trail between Pravin Raut and the Thakur family and raids were carried out at six places including Mira Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar and Palghar, sources said.

According to the Mumbai police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL (Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd) between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans. (ANI)

