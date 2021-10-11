ED records statement of Rajasthan CM's elder brother in irregularities in export of fertiliser

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday recorded the statement of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot in connection with alleged irregularities in the export of fertiliser.



In the first round of questioning that lasted more than two hours, the ED recorded Agrasen Gehlot's statement in the case based on his replies to the queries sought by the investigators

Agrasen Gehlot deposed before the ED investigators at the agency's headquarters here in the national capital around 11.30 am along with his lawyer.

He was summoned by the ED in connection with the illegal export of fertiliser case on October 4 and had appeared before the ED in Delhi last month too.

Agrasen Gehlot denied his involvement in the case, saying "they (the agency) are doing their job."

"I have given my answer. The allegation is fake. I have nothing to do with that. I am completely rejecting this allegation," he added.

The ED registered a criminal case in connection with the matter based on a 2007-09 customs department matter, which alleged irregularities in procurement and export of subsidised muriate of potash or MOP meant for farmers and investigation, in this case, was finalised in 2013. (ANI)

