ED searches 7 locations of hawala operators in Tripura, seizes cash

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has carried out searches at seven locations in Tripura related to hawala operators and seized cash to the tune of Rs 80 lakh as well as 30 lakh Bangladeshi Taka.

An ED official here said that the financial probe agency, in a joint operation with Tripura Police, carried out searches at seven locations in west Agartala and Sonamura area.