ED searches on Khaira kin's premises in Delhi ends

An ED official related to the probe told IANS, "Searches in Punjab and Chandigarh at the premises linked to Khaira was concluded on Tuesday evening."

New Delhi/Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) ED searches linked to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) founder Sukhpal Singh Khaira and his son-in-law Inder Veer Johal in connection with drugs money and fake passport racket case concluded on Wednesday, an official said.

While the searches in Delhi at the premises linked to his son-in-law Johal concluded on Wednesday, he added.

During the searches the ED seized several electronic equipments and documents related to bank transactions and the companies owned by Johal.

The Enforcement Directorate officers searched eight locations -- one in Chandigarh, five in Punjab and two in Delhi.

Sharing details of the case, the ED official said that the drugs case was registered in Punjab's Fazilka in 2015 after 1,800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons and some live cartridges, some Pakistani SIM cards were recovered. The case was registered by the Punjab Police and conviction has already happened.

The official said that Khaira was associated with some of the convicted in this drugs case, and that was the reason why the financial probe agency carried out searches at his premises.

Sharing the details of the fake passport racket case, the officer said that in this case also Khaira has been associated with the people named in the case.

When asked about the role of Khaira's son-in-law, the officer said, "He used to help his father-in-law in money laundering through his company which works in the field of Wi-Fi systems."

At the time of the raid Khaira was present at his Chandigarh Sector 5 home along with his lawyer son. He is a legislator from Bholath and former Leader of Opposition.

The official said that the agency was looking after the property papers as well as banking transactions of Khaira.

Khaira has denied any wrongdoing. His counsel blamed that the raids were carried out as his client was supporting the ongoing farmers' agitation.

