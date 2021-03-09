ED searches Punjab MLA Sukhpal Khaira's properties

Chandigarh, March 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at several locations linked to Punjab Ekta Party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
An ED official related to the probe told IANS, "Searches are going on since morning on several premises linked to Khaira."
The team of ED sleuths were also carrying out searches at Sector 5 residence of Khaira in Chandigarh.
The official said that the agency is looking after the property papers as well as banking transactions of Khaira.
The official said that the searches are going on after the agency registered a money laundering case.
--IANS
