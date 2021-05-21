ED searches several locations tied to Navneet Kalra

An informed ED source told IANS: "The ED is carrying out searches at several locations, including Kalra's properties, the premises of Matrix Cellular Services staff and officials arrested by the Delhi Police, as well as a farm house in South Delhi from where several oxygen concentrators were seized."

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Two days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) booked businessman Navneet Kalra in the alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrator case, the financial probe agency on Friday carried out searches at several locations, sources said.

On Tuesday, the ED booked Kalra and several others under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for the black marketing of oxygen Concentrators his restaurants Khan Chacha and Town Hall in Khan Market, and Nege and Ju located in Lodhi Colony.

The Delhi Police has seized over 500 oxygen concentrators from several locations including the three popular eateries on May 6 and 7.

Kalra was arrested on Sunday from a farm house in Gurugram.

He was sent to a three-day police custody, and on Wednesday he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

