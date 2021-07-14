ED sends reminder notice to Geelani to deposit Rs 14.40L penalty in 10 days

The copy of the notice dated July 13 has been viewed by IANS.

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a reminder notice to hardliner separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, directing him to pay Rs 14.40 lakh penalty imposed on him under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) within 10 days of receipt of the notice.

The Assistant Director of ED sent the reminder notice to Geelani, directing him to pay the penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh, which was imposed upon on him under FEMA. The notice further asked Geelani to deposit the amount within 10 days of receipt of the notice in the form of demand draft.

The ED also said that if Geelani fails to deposit the amount within the stipulated time, action will initiated against him under FEMA.

The ED further asked Geelani to share if any stay order has been passed by any court or tribunal or authority against the fine imposed on him, and provide a copy of the same to the investigative agency if so.

The action comes almost two years after the ED imposed the Rs 14.40 lakh penalty on Hurriyat (G) Chairman Geelani for "illegally" possessing foreign exchange of around $10,000 and Indian currency worth Rs 10 lakh.

The ED had imposed the fine on Geelani in March 2019.

Geelani was fined following confiscation of unaccounted foreign exchange from his premises in Jammu and Kashmir on March 20, 2019, the financial probe agency had said.

"The adjudication proceeding in case of Syed Ali Shah Geelani for the offence of illegally possessing foreign exchange was completed on March 20, 2019 by levying a penalty of Rs 14.40 lakh on him along with confiscation of foreign exchange of $10,000," an ED statement had said.

The ED took over the case following an Income Tax Department's complaint against Geelani. The I-T Department had recovered and seized $10,000 and Rs 10 lakh from the ground floor of the residence of Geelani in Hyderpora in Srinagar on June 9, 2002.

Jawahira, the wife of Geelani, was examined by the officials after the search, in which she had given some explanation about the seized Indian currency, but could not explain the source of the seized foreign currency.

The ED statement had also said that Geelani did not tender any explanation or evidence regarding lawful acquisition, holding, ownership or possession of the said seized cash of $10,000 and Rs 10 lakh except for the verbal denial submitted by him during the investigation.

On the basis of the investigation under FEMA, a complaint was filed by the ED on June 6, 2017. Accordingly, a show-cause notice was issued to Geelani.

