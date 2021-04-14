ED serves notice to TMC leader Partha Chatterjee regarding I-Core ponzi scam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday served notice to West Bengal Minister and senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee asking him to appear before it next week, in connection with the I-Core ponzi scam.



This has come in the midst of ongoing West Bengal Assembly polls.

Earlier on Monday, the Election Commission had banned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in the ongoing state elections for 24 hours and said she had made "highly insinuating and provocative remarks laden with the serious potential of the breakdown of law and order and thereby affecting the election process".

The fifth phase of the eight-phased Assembly elections will take place on Saturday. (ANI)

