ED summons 3 fashion designers to explain cash payments

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Famous fashion designers Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Ritu Kumar have been asked by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before it to record their statements in connection with some cash payments made to them a few years ago by a politician in Punjab.

An ED source related to the probe told IANS, "A notice has been sent to the three fashion designers to appear before the ED."