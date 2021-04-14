ED summons Bengal Minister in ICore chit fund scam case

An ED official related to the probe told IANS, "The agency has called Chatterjee for questioning next week."

Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee for questioning in connection with its probe into the ICore chit fund scam.

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also recorded the statement of Chatterjee on March 23 this year.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the CBI FIR it registered against the ICore group scam of 2014 on the orders of the Supreme Court.

ICore group's directors, Anukul Maity and his wife Kanika, were arrested by the agency last year.

Maity passed away in November last year in hospital after he complained of chest pain when he was lodged in the Jharpada jail in Odisha.

The central agency's actions have turned the heat on poll-bound West Bengal, where the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are engaged in a bitter war of words.

