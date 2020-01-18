ED takes custody of Amrapali directors for questioning

Lucknow, Jan 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) took custody of two directors of Amrapali Group for questioning, officials said on Saturday.

A senior ED official told IANS, "We have taken custody of Anil Sharma and Shiv Priya for questioning for seven days."

He said the ED has taken their custody on the orders of Supreme Court. The official said that they will be questioned about how they siphoned off the money of investors.

The Supreme Court in the July last year had ordered a probe into the financial fraud by the Amrapali Group, which included diversion of 42,000 homebuyers' money. The ED had begun a probe into the case where it was also likely to question JPMorgan officials.

The forensic audit plays a crucial role in ascertaining the nature of JPMorgan's involvement and how did it allegedly help Amrapali Group in siphoning off homebuyers' funds. The apex court also allowed the ED to take custody of Amrapali Group CMD Anil Sharma, Directors Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar, who are lodged in a Delhi jail, for interrogation for money laundering and other offences. aks/kr