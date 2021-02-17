ED to investigate actor Armaan Jain's financial transaction in money laundering case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it is going to investigate actor Armaan Jain's financial transaction in connection alleged money laundering case.



"We will now investigate Jain's financial transaction in connection with the money laundering case," an ED official told ANI.

The 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil' actor was summoned by ED today in the alleged money laundering case. Jain left the investigation agency's office in Mumbai after an hour of questioning.

He was seen avoiding the media while on his way out of the ED office.

The investigating agency had earlier asked Jain to appear before them on several occasions but the actor did not show up. (ANI)

