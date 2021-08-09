ED to start new sub-zonal office in Shillong from Aug 11

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): As part of the process of making sub-zonal offices functional in all the northeast state capitals, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) new sub-zonal office in Shillong will start functioning from Wednesday.



This office will be functioning under the Guwahati Zonal Office-II and it shall be headed by a Deputy Director, having jurisdiction over the state of Meghalaya.

The office will start functioning in Shillong with effect from August 11, "the ED said in a statement, adding that the agency is in the process of making sub zonal offices functional in all the remaining state capitals of the North-Eastern states in this financial year.

The establishment of the Shillong sub-zonal office shall in turn significantly improve attachment and confiscation of proceeds of crime under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It will also assist or support the police and other state or Central law enforcement agencies in the state of Manipur to prevent the transfer of funds across borders otherwise than through banking channels and thereby further improve overall law enforcement. (ANI)

