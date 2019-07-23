Editors Guild delegation meets FM

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Office-bearers of the Editors Guild of India called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and discussed the recent order issued by the finance ministry stipulating that journalists, irrespective of their accreditation with the Press Information Bureau, could meet officials in North Block only after securing prior appointment.



At the meeting, the Finance Minister agreed to meet a group of senior finance ministry correspondents along with the Guild's representatives to discuss the objectives of the finance ministry order, allay the media's apprehensions and explore solutions, according to a statement issued by Shekhar Gupta, President, Ashok Bhattacharya, General Secretary and Sheela Bhatt, Treasurer of the Guild.

The Guild had issued a statement on July 10, criticising the finance ministry order. (ANI)





