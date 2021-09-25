EDMC to earn revenue from landfill sites through its new 'film policy'

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) is going to generate revenue through Delhi's landfill sites as the EDMC has issued a 'film policy' that will charge Rs 75,000 per day for film and web series shooting anywhere in the district and Rs 2 lakh for shooting near a landfill site.



EDMC Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said, "A provision has been made to charge for cinematic use of any property of the corporation and there is a lot of demand for a landfill site."

''We have decided that if anyone wants to shoot a film or web series in the EDMC area, they will be given single-window permission," said the Mayor.

He specified further and said that Rs 2 lakh rupees will be charged every day for the shooting of the film at the Ghazipur landfill site and Rs 75 thousand for any other places like parks, community centres or any other property of EDMC.

Aggarwal stated, "If someone wants to shoot on the landfill site for public awareness or wants to make a documentary, then it will be free. However, 25 thousand will have to be paid as security money for the shooting, which we will return back after two weeks."

"As long as the shooting goes on, arrangements for cleanliness and maintenance will be done by the EDMC,'' he added. (ANI)

