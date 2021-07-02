Edtech firm Unacademy elevates Vivek Sinha as COO

He joined Unacademy in September last year as Senior Vice President of the Test Preparation Business.

In his new role, Sinha will lead the business verticals of Test Preparation (India Business), K-12, and Careers.

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) Digital learning platform Unacademy on Friday said it has elevated Vivek Sinha to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

The company said in a statement that Sinha will additionally be responsible for central capability functions such as inside sales, business development, business operations, content and academics and user growth.

Headquartered in Bengaluru and founded by Gaurav Munjal, Hemesh Singh and Roman Saini in 2015, Unacademy has a growing network of more than 50,000 registered educators and over 49 million learners.

As per CB Insights data, edtech company Unacademy is valued at $2 billion.

In February, Unacademy inked a deal to acquire TapChief, a professional networking and "future-of-work" platform, at a valuation of Rs 100 crore.

As part of the deal, Unacademy acquired a majority stake in TapChief and enable the exit of all existing investors.

Unacademy Group consists of Unacademy, PrepLadder, Mastree, CodeChef, Graphy, and Relevel.

The company is backed by investors such as Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, SoftBank VF 2, Facebook, General Atlantic, and Sequoia India.

