Edu policy will not usurp church-run schools' powers: Goa CM

Speaking during Question Hour, Sawant also said that the New Education Policy (NEP) will not be bulldozed on educational institutes in Goa before its implementation in the next academic year, but will be introduced after deliberations with stakeholders.

Panaji, March 24 (IANS) Administrative powers of schools run by the Goa Church and government aided education institutions will not be curtailed or taken away with the implementation of the New Education Policy in the next academic year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

"Administrative powers of Church schools or any other government-aided schools will be taken away after implementation of the New Education Policy," Sawant told the state assembly during the ongoing budget session.

Sawant also assured members that there would be "no bulldozing" of the policy at the time of implementation and added that suggestions given by stakeholders to two committees formed by the state government to recommend suggestions regarding implementation of the policy would be incorporated.

The Goa government, last year, had appointed two sub committees headed to give recommendations for primary and higher secondary education.

"The Subhash Shirodkar-headed committee has already provided provisional report and the higher education committee has given a basic report. They will be submitted a full fledged report soon," Sawant said.

