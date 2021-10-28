Education dept can play paramount role in spreading awareness for voter registration: Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Dr Ranbir Singh on Thursday called upon Delhi citizens above the age of 18 years to immediately download the voter helpline application which will provide them access to all electoral services of the Election Commission of India from their mobile phones, informed an official release.



As per an offical release, Dr Singh interacted with Director of Education, Himanshu Gupta along with other senior officers of the Education Department in a virtual meeting to seek the co-operation of the education department for creating awareness amongst the students, parents, teachers and other staff regarding the ensuing Special Summary Revision(SSR)-2022 programme.

In the meeting, Dr Ranbir Singh said, "Specially-abled (Divyang) citizens should download the PwD app, which is a fully accessible mobile application of the Election commission of India (ECI). Online services would be faster, more convenient and safer during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from the mobile apps, online electoral services can be availed on www.nvsp.in. For any query or assistance, citizens can call the election helpline No.1950 from 9.00 am to 9.00 pm on all days except national holidays."

Dr Ranbir Singh said that as per the schedule of the ECI, the integrated Draft Electoral Roll will be published on November 1.

CEO, Delhi said that during the Special Summary Revision-2022, we would focus on four priorities in our campaign "Chalo Voter Bane Hum". He said, "All citizens should download the VoterHelpline app and all Divyang citizens should download the PwD app. All new voters or left out voters must register themselves by filing Form-6."

CEO Delhi further directed the Education Department to activate and expand the Electoral Literacy Clubs in Senior Secondary Schools. He said, "Education Department can play a pivotal role in implementing in true spirit the mission of the ECI that no voter be left behind." (ANI)

