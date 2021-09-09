Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan releases NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras tops overall category

In the NIRF India 2021, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained first position in the Overall Category are as well as in Engineering for the third consecutive year. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru topped the University as well as Research Institution category introduced for the first time in India Rankings 2021.Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that a robust and a role model ranking framework will serve as India's contribution to the global learning landscape, so, we must ensure that our ranking framework emerges as a benchmark not only in the country but also globally, especially for the developing economies. He also urged to development of regional ranking frameworks.The Union Education Minister stressed that the NEP also provides us with an opportunity to internationalise our education system. We must work collectively to bring more and more institutions under our rankings framework and also establish India as a preferred global study destination.He congratulated all the premier institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories-- overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions.This is the sixth consecutive edition of India Rankings of Higher education in India. During its maiden year in 2016, rankings were announced for the University category as well as for three domain-specific rankings, namely Engineering, Management and Pharmacy institutions.Over the period of six years, three new categories and five new subject domains were added to bring the total tally to 4 four categories, namely Overall, University, College and Research Institutions and 7 subjects, namely Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Law and Dental in 2021.Research institutions have been ranked for the first time in India Rankings 2021.The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), launched in November 2015 by the Ministry of Education, was used for this edition as well as for the past five editions of India Rankings released for the years 2016 to 2021.IIM Ahmedabad tops in Management subject and All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi occupies the top slot in Medical for the fourth consecutive year.Jamia Hamdard tops the list in Pharmacy subject for the third consecutive year, while Miranda College retains 1st position amongst colleges for the fifth consecutive year.IIT Roorkee takes the top slot for the first time in the Architecture subject displacing IIT Kharagpur. National Law School of India University, Bangalore retains its first position in Law for the fourth consecutive year. Colleges in Delhi dominate the ranking of colleges with five colleges out of the first 10 colleges from Delhi.Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal, the secure first position in the "Dental" category. (ANI)