Education Ministry in Sri Lanka plans to open schools in July with less than 100 children

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 3 (ANI): Sri Lanka's Education Minister Professor GL Peiris on Friday said that the Education Ministry is hoping to launch a practical program to open schools with less than 100 children in July following recommendations from the health sector.



Addressing a media conference, the Education Minister said during the discussion with the President, he has emphasised that it is mandatory for teachers to be vaccinated first, reported Colombo page.

All schools island-wide were closed amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

It is expected to open 2,962 schools, including 1,439 schools with less than 50 children, and 1,523 schools with 51-100 children, which will be re-opened in July. Other schools are expected to open as part of a special plan.

According to the plan, all teachers, officials and principals will be vaccinated and it will encourage parents to send their children to school.

The Ministry also expects to open 2000 centers throughout the country that will provide internet facilities to children without internet access and to use Mahindodaya laboratories, schools, temples and community centers for this purpose, reported Colombo page.

District Development Committee Chairmen, Zonal Directors as well as Principals have identified 2096 such centers and it is expected to open such centers on the 5th of July, said GL Peiris. (ANI)

