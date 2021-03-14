Education Ministry to link OTPRMS certificates with DigiLocker

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Education has decided to link Online Teacher Pupil Registration Management System (OTPRMS) certificates with DigiLocker in order to ensure hassle-free access to the verified online document.

Union Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', announced the move on Sunday, informing the issued certificates would automatically be transferred to DigiLocker and the same may be traced at the website of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).