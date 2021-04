Shimla, April 19 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday decided that all educational institutions of the state would be closed till May 1.

Presiding over a review meeting, he said the state also decided to put a complete ban on transfers of field functional staff.

The Cabinet would meet on April 22 to take a few more decisions to contain the spread of Covid-19, he said.