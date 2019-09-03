EEF an opportunity to develop close cooperation with Russia: Modi

From Wednesday, the Prime Minister embarks on a two-day visit to Russia, where he will attend the fifth EEF as the chief guest at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Modi will also take part in the 20th India-Russia Annual Summit with President Putin.

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has said the two countries have a "special relationship" and the intent to develop greater ties in energy will be followed up by action on ground during the visit.

"My visit to the Far East Region of Russia, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, underlines the desire on the both sides to diversify and further strengthen the bonds of our robust bilateral relations," wrote Modi.

He said that the two countries enjoyed excellent relations, based on the strong foundation of their special and privileged strategic partnership. "Both countries cooperate extensively in the strategic fields of defence, civil nuclear energy and peaceful uses of space. We have robust and growing trade and investment relations," he added.

"Our strong partnership is complemented by a desire to promote a multi-polar world and the two countries closely cooperate towards this end in regional and multilateral fora. I look forward to discussing with my friend President Putin the entire gamut of our bilateral partnership as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest," the prime minister said.

Modi will reach Vladivostok on Wednesday morning, start the day's events by taking part in the 20th annual India and Russia Summit. The two leaders are also likely to discuss the situation in the Gulf and Afghanistan.

Modi and Putin will then visit one of Russia's major shipbuilding yards. "In Russia, there would also be a visit to the Zvezda ship-building complex. It would present a great opportunity to learn about Russia's exemplary capabilities in the ship-building sector as well as explore possibilities of cooperation in this area," Modi tweeted.

There is also a possibility of the PM holding bilateral meetings with leaders attending the EEF meeting. "The Forum focuses on development of business and investment opportunities in the Russian Far East Region," he said.

Before the Prime Minister departs on Thursday, Modi and Putin will attend a major judo championship.