Effect of Yaas intensifying in Bihar

Patna, May 27 (IANS) After creating devastation in Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, the effect of Cyclone Yaas was visible in several districts of Bihar on Thursday and will continue till Friday.

The most affected districts are Gaya, Auranganad, Lakhisarai, Shaikehpura, Nawada, Banka, Bhagalpur, Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Bhojpur, and Buxar. Besides, Purnea, Araria, Katihar, Madhepura, and Saharsa are also impacted.

The Meteorological Department has predicted that Yaas would be expected to reach Patna by late Thursday. Patna is witnessing heavy rainfall with strong winds of speed of 30 kmph now and this is expected to intensify.

"We have predicted 225 mm to 250 mm rainfall in those districts. The district administrations of Patna, Vaishali, and Saran were alerted to warn villages situated on the bank of Ganga river. The water level of Ganga is expected to increase and is likely to enter low-lying areas. It would be a flood-like situation in Bihar before the monsoon," a Met department official, who requested anonymity, said.

The Met Department has recorded around 70 mm rain fall in Gaya and adjoining districts of Bihar.

"We have alerted people of Bihar to stay indoors until Yaas crosses the state. The next 48 hours are very crucial for Bihar despite the intensity of Yaas weakening now," he said.

