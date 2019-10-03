Effective investigation can help us prevent terror funding: NIA DG

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With an effective investigation, we can prevent terror funding, as for any organisation to survive, they require money, said NIA Director General Yogesh Chandra Modi here on Thursday.



"We do the effective investigation, catch hold of the person who provides them with the logistic support and funds," Modi told reporters on the sidelines of a workshop here held to train the police personnel of Odisha on how to probe terror-related cases.

Over 100 police personnel attended the workshop.

The "secret ideas" have been shared with the police officers dealing with terrorists, Naxal, and other international gangs, he said.

Director General of Police (DGP) of Odisha Bijay Kumar Sharma said that he had requested the NIA to conduct the training so that the "quality of the investigation can improve."

"Terror related cases are always complex. Generally, oral and documentary evidence is not available and accused are difficult to be arrested. It is necessary for us to have forensic and technological evidence. NIA being a super investigation agency can help us," he added. (ANI)

