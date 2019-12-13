Efforts on to get new Parliament building by 2022: Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Efforts are underway to make functional the new Parliament building in the next three years, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as the Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here, Birla said both the Houses were run with the cooperation of all members."By 2022 when we celebrate 75 years of Independence, our effort is to have a new session in a new building of Parliament. The process is on. Discussions are on. I had requested to the Prime Minister, and he had given his assent," he told reporters.The construction of the new Parliament building was announced by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri in September this year.Speaking about the Winter Session, Birla said that MPs raised 934 issues related to their constituencies during the Zero Hour.He said that the Lok Sabha Secretariat emailed as many as 3,700 video clips to members, which can be used by them on social media to reach out to the people their constituencies.The Lok Sabha Speaker said that the Secretariat informed members about their turn of speaking on various issues and in various hours through call centres.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi informed the reporters that 14 Bills were passed in Lok Sabha and 15 were approved by the Upper House of Parliament during the Winter Session. (ANI)