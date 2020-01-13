Efforts on to locate Army Havildar who slipped in snow in Gulmarg

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Rescue efforts are underway in Gulmarg sector to locate Havildar Rajinder Singh Negi of Garhwal Regiment, who had slipped in the snow, Army sources said on Monday.

"Intensive search operations are going on. Rescue operations have been hampered many times due to heavy snow level and inclement weather," they said.



Negi, a resident of Ambiwala Sainik Colony in Dehradun, had joined the 11 Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2002. He had arrived in Dehradun in October for a month's vacation and was posted to the snowy area of Gulmarg in November. (ANI)

