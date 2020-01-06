Efforts on to normalise situation in JNU, says Chief Proctor after meeting with MHRD secretary

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): After a meeting of Jawaharlal Nehru University authorities with the secretary of the Ministry of Human Resource Development on Monday, the Chief Proctor of the university, Dhananjay Singh said that efforts are on to normalise the situation in the campus.

"It is very unfortunate that there have been unabated violent incidents in JNU over the last two days which aggravated yesterday. We are very concerned and that is why we had a meeting today with the secretary of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD)," Singh said."As a member of the administration, I am extremely pained at the injuries caused to the students yesterday. We are doing everything to restore peace on the campus. I appeal to everyone in the university campus to help us in maintaining calm and peace on the campus," he added.A professor at the university, Chintamani Mahapatra, who also attended the meeting with the MHRD, made an appeal to political leaders to not politicise the issue in JNU."I sincerely appeal to all political leaders from across the party divide and from across the spectrum that the issue in JNU should not be politicised," Mahapatra said.On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, had condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. (ANI)