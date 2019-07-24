Efforts on to secure early release of Indian crew of 'Stena Impero': MoS Muraleedharan

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Wednesday stated that continuous efforts are being made to secure an early release of Indian crew of 'Stena Impero'.

"Efforts to secure an early release of Indian crew of 'Stena Impero'. Foreign Secretary met Iranian Ambassador in Delhi yesterday. Indian Ambassador in Tehran also had a positive meeting with senior officials of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs", Muraleedharan said.On Monday, the MoS had confirmed that consular access to 18 Indian nationals on board 'Stena Impero' -- the UK-flagged vessel seized by Iran -- was sought on July 20.The vessel is currently at the Bandar Shahid Bahonar, which is a short distance from Iran's Bandar Abbas port."Vessel 'Stena Impero' currently stationed at Bandar Shahid Bahonar, a short distance from Bandar Abbas port. Our Ambassador has conveyed all crew are on board and safe. Just spoke to our Ambassador in Tehran. Confirmed that consular access to 18 Indian nationals on board 'Stena Impero' was sought on 20 July," Muraleedharan stated.While the Iranian vessel was detained by British Marines and Gibraltar authorities on July 4, Iran seized the UK-flagged ship last week. The maritime episodes have led to an international uproar which has seen both the UK and Iran demand the release of their respective vessels.Even though the Stena Impero is UK-flagged, it had 23 crew members of different nationalities -- including 18 Indians, Russian, Latvian and Filipino -- on board when it was seized at the Strait of Hormuz on Friday. (ANI)