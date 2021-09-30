Efforts to continue former govt of Afghanistan useless, says Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 30 (ANI): The Taliban on Wednesday said that it was useless to continue the former government of Afghanistan.



Anaamullah Samangai, a member of the Cultural Commission of the Information and Culture Ministry, said their efforts are useless, reported Tolo News.

"Now there is and will be no opportunity for such opportunistic people to deceive the international community from the address of Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan," said Samangani.

This comes in response to the efforts of former officials of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to continue the Afghan government in exile, headed by the former Vice-President Amrullah Saleh.

A number of officials and leaders of the former government said they will make the former government operational.

In an 18-article statement released by Afghanistan's embassy in Switzerland, a number of leaders and officials of the former government said the activities of the former government will continue, saying it is the only legitimate government based on the peoples' vote, reported Tolo News.

The statement says officials of the former government and a number of political leaders will work so that the former government can continue operating.

In this statement, the officials of the former government said no other administration, in contradiction of the constitution, can replace the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

The statement has also called on all "friendly" and "partner" countries to maintain relations with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and to avoid granting legitimacy to the Taliban. (ANI)

