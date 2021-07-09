Egypt adds 28 more countries to e-visa portal

On July 3, Egypt launched an online electronic service for tourists, through which they can obtain the tourist visa to Egypt, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cairo, July 9 (IANS) Egypt has added 28 additional countries to its e-visa portal for tourists, raising the total number to 98 in a bid to attract more visitors, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said in a statement.

The service is available to tourists from 98 countries and in eight languages, according to the statement issued on Thursday.

From South Asia, Indian nationals are eligible for an e-visa.

"The latest update will contribute to encouraging tourists of different nationalities to visit Egypt," said Vice Minister for Tourism Ghada Shalaby.

Tourism, one of the main sources of foreign currency in Egypt, has seen a steady recovery after its revenues have sharply dropped by 70 per cent amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Egypt is expecting a full recovery of the tourism by the end of 2021 amid intensive efforts to vaccinate all workers in the sector.

