Egypt announces new precautions ahead of Ramadan end

Madbouly said in a televised press conference on Wednesday that restaurants, cinemas, shops, malls, clubs and entertainment facilities will be closed at 9 p.m. for two weeks starting frm Thursday evening, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cairo, May 6 (IANS) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced new precautionary measures set to last for two weeks ahead of the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

He added large gatherings and concerts will be banned over the same period, while beaches and parks will be shut between May 12 and 16 that coincides with the Eid al-Fitr festival.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Hala Zayed said Egypt will receive 3.2 million doses of coronavirus vaccines in May, adding that more than 1 million people in the country have been inoculated against the disease so far.

So far, Egypt has reported 231,803 Covid-19 cases, with 13,591 deaths and 173,341 recoveries.

--IANS

ksk/