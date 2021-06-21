Egypt calls for reviving Mideast peace process

Shoukry made the remarks on Sunday during his meeting in Cairo with European Union's (EU) Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Sven Koopmans, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cairo, June 21 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed the need to urgently revive the peace negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

The top Egyptian diplomat called for the restoration of the negotiation on establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He said that Egypt is keen to continue cooperation with the EU during the coming period to push forward the Middle East peace process.

Shoukry said that Egypt will continue its efforts to stabilise the recent Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire as well as to support the reconstruction and development of the Gaza Strip, which suffered badly from Israeli airstrikes and bombardments during the May 10-21 conflict.

Shoukry also hoped that the EU will continue to provide the necessary support to the Palestinian cause at all levels.

For his part, Koopmans appreciated Egypt's role in promoting peace in the Middle East as well as its continuous efforts to achieve the national Palestinian reconciliation.

He said the EU is keen to continue coordination with Egypt to support the current efforts to advance the peace path that will bring security and stability to the region.

--IANS

ksk/