Egypt frees 3,886 prisoners on war victory occasion

"The move was to implement President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's pardon decision," Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Cairo, Oct 7 (IANS) Egypt's Prisons Authority released 3,886 inmates on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the 1973 Arab–Israeli War, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Egyptian Constitution, the President can issue pardon decrees for prisoners who had received final court rulings that cannot be further appealed.

The Egyptian President usually issues a pardon decree on public holidays including two religious Muslim festivals, the holy month of Ramadan and the July 23 Revolution anniversary.

The Arab–Israeli War was an armed conflict fought from October 6-25, 1973 between Israel and a coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria.

--IANS

ksk/