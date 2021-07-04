Egypt inaugurates largest naval base

It is a new addition to the Egyptian naval base system, a part of the comprehensive development plan for the naval forces, the statement said.

The 3rd of July Naval Base covers an area of 10 million square metre along the Mediterranean, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cairo, July 4 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi inaugurated the country's largest naval base in the nortwest coast of Gargoub, a government statement said.

The inauguration ceremony on Saturday was attended by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the Libyan Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi and Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

The Crown Prince said the new Egyptian base "is an achievement that reflects progress in vital sectors in the country" under Sisi's leadership.

The naval surface units, submarines, and aircraft at the base will provide security for Egypt along the northern and western strategic directions, preserve its economic wealth, secure shipping lines, and maintain maritime security, the statement said.

The base also provides logistical support for the Egyptian naval forces in the Red and Mediterranean seas to confront any challenges and risks that may exist in the region and to combat smuggling and illegal immigration, it added.

