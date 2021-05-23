Egypt sends 130 truckloads of aid to Gaza

Cairo, May 23 (IANS) Egypt has sent 130 truckloads of aid supplies, including foodstuffs, medicines, clothes and household essentials to the bordering Gaza Strip, after an 11-day bloodshed came to a halt in the besieged enclave, the government in Cairo said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the government said that the 2,500-tonne aid package, provided by the Tahya Misr Fund under the presidency, also covers such supplies as mattresses, disinfectants, face masks, and baby formula, reports Xinhua news agency.