Egypt sends engineering equipment, crew to Gaza for reconstruction

Gaza, June 5 (IANS) Egypt has sent massive engineering equipment and crew to the Gaza Strip for its reconstruction after the 11-day devastating bloodshed in and around the Palestinian enclave last month.

The equipment, including a large number of trucks, bulldozers and cranes, will remove debris and rubble from the buildings that were destroyed during the 11-day Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, Xinhua news agency quoted local media reports as saying.