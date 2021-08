Cairo, Aug 25 (IANS) Members of the Egyptian community, Al Azhar mission, and the Egyptian embassy staff in Afghanistan returned home safely on Tuesday, state-run MENA news agency reported.

"Upon directives of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the Armed Forces dispatched a military plane to Afghanistan to safely evacuate the Egyptians from Kabul," it said, Xinhua news agency reported citing MENA.