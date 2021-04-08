Egypt sentences 9 to life imprisonment over terror charges

On Wednesday, the Court of Cassation, whose rulings are final and unappealable, also sentenced a convict to 15 years in jail, three to 10 years and four others to five years, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cairo, April 8 (IANS) An Egyptian top court has sentenced nine people to life imprisonment and acquitted 41 others over charges related to terrorism in Sohag province in 2015.

A life sentence in Egypt is 25 years.

Dating back to 2015, the case originally involved 190 defendants, and 66 of them are in custody while the rest are fugitives.

Those arrested were hiding in a cave in Sohag with weapons and ammunition in their possession.

The defendants have faced charges including planning to carry out terrorist crimes and targeting police officers as well as economic and public institutions.

They have also been charged with attempting to overthrow the regime.

