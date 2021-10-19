Egypt, Sudan hold joint military drills

Cairo [Egypt], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Egyptian and Sudanese armed forces started on Tuesday joint drills in northern Egypt including Egyptian border guards and Sudanese infantry trained for border security, said the Egyptian army.



Dubbed "Guardian of the South - 1," the joint military exercise is held at Mohamed Naguib military base in the Mediterranean province of Matrouh and will continue until Oct. 29, said Egyptian military spokesman Gharib Abdel-Hafez in a statement.

The first stage of the training includes theoretical lectures, practical exercises as well as an exhibition of arms, devices and equipment used for maintaining border security and combating cross-border smuggling and infiltration, he added.

The Egyptian-Sudanese military training aims to "develop joint work between the Egyptian and Sudanese armed forces" and it is part of Egypt's plan to transfer and exchange military expertise and boost military cooperation with friendly states, according to the statement. (ANI/Xinhua)