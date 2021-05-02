Egypt to send medical supplies to India for fighting pandemic

Cairo, May 2 (IANS) Egyptian Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced on Saturday that 30 tonnes of medical supplies will be sent to India to help contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the minister said a shipment of 300 oxygen cylinders, 20 ventilators, 100 medical beds, 20 electrocardiography machines, 30 defibrillators and 50 electric syringe pumps will be sent to India.