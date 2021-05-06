Egypt, Turkey start talks in bid to end 8-yr rift

"Now.. the political consultations between Egypt and Turkey begins, chaired by Ambassador Hamdi Sanad Loza, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and his Turkish counterpart Ambassador Sadat Onal at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Cairo," Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez tweeted on Wednesday.

Cairo, May 6 (IANS) Egyptian and Turkish delegations led by senior diplomats held talks in Cairo in a bid to normalise ties and end eight years of rift between the two countries.

Ties between Egypt and Turkey deteriorated after the ouster of former President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 in response to mass protests against his controversial rule and now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, Xinhua news agency reported.

Egypt has designated the group a "terrorist" organisation.

Cairo and Ankara also have conflicting positions over Libya and the maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean region.

On Tuesday, the Foreign Ministries of both countries said that "these exploratory discussions will focus on the necessary steps that may lead towards the normalisation of relations between the two countries", noting that the talks will be held on May 5-6.

