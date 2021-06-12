Egyptian Prez, Saudi Crown Prince discuss regional issues

The meeting took place on Friday in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, reports Xinhua news agency.

Cairo, June 12 (IANS) Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed regional issues and bilateral relations during an in-person meeting.

In a tweet on Friday, the President said: "Our meeting focused on discussing ways to develop joint relations between our two countries.

"Our visions on regional and international issues of common concern also coincided."

The President hailed the relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

--IANS

ksk/