Eid, last Monday of 'Sawan' celebrated in Lucknow

This year Eid coincided with the last Monday of the 'Sawan' month which in the Hindu calendar is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The whole month is considered auspicious.

The Eid namaaz was held in all the mosques here while huge crowds thronged Shiva temples.

The state government had already made arrangements to ensure cleanliness near mosques and temples and to supply ample water and electricity.<br> <br>Special traffic diversions were made in Lucknow and also other major cities including Kanpur, Agra, Meerut, Allahabad and Bareilly, to prevent any kind of confrontation between communities on the festival and to have a smooth traffic flow.

Main Eid prayers in Lucknow were held at the Eidgah Aishbagh, Teeley Wali Masjid, Nadwatul Ulma, Mosque of Shahmina, Jama Masjid Chowk and several other prominent mosques. CCTV and drone cameras were installed at sensitive places to monitor the situation. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have greeted the people on the occassion. The Governor, in a message, said Eid was a festival of sacrifice which inspires people to share happiness and help the needy and the poor. The Chief Minister, in his message, said the festival inspired people to maintain social harmony and brotherhood. He appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with peace and mutual harmony. Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Ramesh Yadav in his message said the festival of Eid enhances harmony and peace. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said Eid was about sacrifice and surrender, and wished prosperity for the Muslim community. The state Congress party head Raj Babbar also wished the Muslim community.