Eid al-Adha: BSF exchanges sweets with Bangladesh counterparts along border

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday greeted Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at Fulbari at Indo-Bangladesh border here.



The officials exchanged boxes of sweets and shook hands on the auspicious occasion.

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotes distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.

People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, were among the leaders who extended greetings to the nation on Bakrid. (ANI)

