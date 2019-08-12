Eid al-Adha 2019: Faithful all set for holy celebration

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12, (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for Eid al-Adha also known as Bakri Eid across the country and with a relaxation of curfew in several places in Jammu and Kashmir, people in the region were seen thronging the markets with great enthusiasm to do necessary shopping for the auspicious day.

The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar will be celebrated on Monday.

Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotes distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command."For the auspicious occasion people are very enthusiastic, the market is full and people are buying cattle to give their sacrifice tomorrow. The story behind the ritual of sacrifice is that Prophet Abraham dreamt of sacrificing his son, but later merciful God sent his angels and asked Abraham to sacrifice an animal instead of his son," said one customer in the market of Jammu.As normalcy gradually returns in Jammu following the abrogation of Article 370, localities are gearing up for celebrations for Bakra Eid. However, this year people in Valley said that the prices was slightly high."Though the preparation of the festival is going fine, the rates this year is sky-high. Every vendor is selling the goats at least at 40 per cent higher price, which is not fair. I believe it's not because of the current situation of the valley," said one of the customers, Murad Mohammad.The cost of goat and sheep can vary every year depending on the market trend. Despite the prices, devotees do buy the cattle for the festival, which is considered the second most important festival after 'Eid al-Fitr."Every year people visit this market to purchase goats and sheep according to their preferences. This year the price range is from Rs 500-Rs 1000, buyers are also paying more. However, the most expensive goat that we sold today was for Rs 40, 000 and yesterday the price went up till Rs 50,000," said one of the goat vendors, Wasim."Though earlier it was a bit tense in the area because of curfew now everything is stable and fine. People are visiting the market to shop for Eid, they even look enthusiastic. You can see the market is full and goods are also being sold at a good pace," he added.A curfew imposed in Jammu and Kashmir had been relaxed at several places in the region.Jammu and Kashmir has been under curfew since the last one week after the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and to divide the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion."For Bakra Eid, we are selling a special type of sevai such as banarsi sevai, desi sevai, imami sewai etc. Some people buy only one type whereas others buy a 2-3 type of sevai. Be it any festival, without Seviyan Kheer delicacy it feels incomplete," said, one of the vendors from Kanpur, Mohammad Atif.(ANI)