Eid celebrated in Meghalaya

Thousands of men and children offered prayers at Eidgahs and mosques in Shillong, Dawki, Nongpoh, Lad Rymbai and Byrnihat and the Garo Hills.

The biggest congregation was at the Eidgah at the country's first glass mosque, the Madina Masjid in Shillong, where over 10,000 people gathered together to offer prayers.

"We prayed for peace and harmony in our country and in the world so that people from across religious faiths live in peace," Shillong Muslim Union General Secretary Alhaj Sayeedullah Nongrum said.

After the prayers, Muslims sacrificed goats and other "halal" animals to commemorate the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim. The meat of the sacrificed animals is distributed among neighbours, relatives and the poor. Governor Tathagata Roy and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma greeted the people on the occasion. Roy hoped that "the festival will promote peace, prosperity and harmony in the state". Sangma said: "May this holy festival instil in each one of us the spirit of love, compassion and selflessness and further strengthen the bond of love, brotherhood, and a camaraderie among fellow citizens for an all inclusive growth and prosperity of the state." "Let this feast of sacrifice reignite our commitment to serving others selflessly and further strengthen bond of love, compassion, brotherhood and harmony for the prosperity of all," he said. Muslims constitute 4.40 per cent of the nearly three million people of Meghalaya.