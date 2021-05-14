Eid Mubarak: Feast to your hearts content

"Biryani and Pulao Collection by ITC Hotels" brings together a fine curation of authentic recipes and culinary classics perfected by their masterchefs for the ultimate pleasure in dining. Created with the utmost care and hygiene to ensure your well-being and a safe dining experience. The Collection, an ode to these legendary dishes has been perfectly portioned for parties of four and more so you can indulge from the safety and comfort of your home.

The ITC chain of hotels is delivering across metropolitan cities of New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Special prices includes three different offers, the Vegetarian Collection, the Non-Vegetraian Collection and B&P's Finest for Parties of Four and Six. Choose from an array of Biryani and Pulao- like urge Malabari favourite Chemmeen Pulao made with seafood or the chicken Konaseema Kodu Pulao from the coasts of Andhra. Frontier delights include Serai Ki Biryani, created especially for the Mughal army as they rested in Serais dotting The Grand Trunk Road. Bite into Gosht Bori Biryani from the Bohra community or the Nawab of Oudh's favourite Metiabruz Biryani which travelled with him from Lucknow to Kolkata.



Vegetarians can indulge in a Kathal Pulao made with jackfruit, Subz Paneer Pulao or the Delhi speciality of Nimona Mirch Pulao with whole peppers stuffed with fragrant rice. Prices range from Rs 1,900 to Rs 3,900 for four to six offerings with free delivery up to radius of 15 km from the hotels.

For Gurugram call +91-9311120560/+91-9311120561 or takeaway.itcgrandbharat@itchotels.in

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

tb/