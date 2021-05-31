Eight die after passenger van plunges into river in Pakistan

Chitral [Balochistan], May 31 (ANI): At least eight passengers have died after a passenger van plunged into Yarkhun River in Chitral district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in the wee hours of Sunday.



As per the rescue officials, the accident took place when the driver lost control over the vehicle while taking a sharp turn on the Onauch Bridge, reported The Express Tribune.

A total of 10 passengers were in the vehicle, two of them were rescued by the locals. The passengers survived after they allegedy jumped out of the van.

The deceased were identified as Asrar Ahmed, Shehzad, Ejaz Wali, Sultan, Umeed Nabi, Mughal, Deedarudin and his wife,xpress Tribune.

While people who survived include Haji Ali and Muhammad Irshad. (ANI)

